On April 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first Vande Bharat Express train in Rajasthan and the first semi-high-speed passenger train in the world on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) land. The first train would run between the railway stations in Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. Beginning on April 13, 2023, the Vande Bharat Express will run regularly between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., stopping in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

The Vande Bharat Express will travel the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. route in 5 hours and 15 minutes, outpacing the Shatabdi Express, which is now the quickest train on the route, by 60 minutes. The Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. would also be the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) lines.

The train will encourage socioeconomic development in the area and improve accessibility to popular tourist spots in Rajasthan including Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

On April 8, PM Modi started off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana, which was followed by the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. While travelling the 660 kilometres between the two cities, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations.

The eighth Vande Bharat Express in India between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam was launched by Prime Minister Modi in January. Meanwhile, the most recent Vande Bharat Express on the Bhopal-New Delhi route was recently flagged off by PM Modi.

The Vande Bharat Train is an indigenously built, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Rail passengers will experience quicker, more comfortable and more practical train travel. Increased connectivity between cities and popular tourist locations, faster and safer travel and a boost to the socioeconomic development of the area are all benefits of the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on several routes throughout India.

(With ANI inputs)