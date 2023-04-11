This Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will outpace Shatabdi Express; PM Modi will flag it off today2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:12 AM IST
The introduction of this Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will promote the socio-economic development of the region and enhance connectivity to renowned tourist destinations in Rajasthan, such as Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
On April 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first Vande Bharat Express train in Rajasthan and the first semi-high-speed passenger train in the world on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) land. The first train would run between the railway stations in Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. Beginning on April 13, 2023, the Vande Bharat Express will run regularly between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., stopping in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.
