Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi will soon become the first Indian city to start ropeway service as a mode of public transport. The proposed ropeway will be constructed between Cantt Railway Station (Varanasi Junction) to Church Square (Godauliya) to ease the traffic congestion.

According to Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, "City needed a public transport service, so as per the comprehensive mobility plan, the ropeway system was a viable option to improve traffic."

Covering an aerial distance of 3.45km, the cost of the project is said to be over ₹400 crore.

The ropeway will reduce the journey between the two stations to only 15 minutes. Around 220 trolleys will run at a height of 45 metres. The trolleys will move in a gap of 90 seconds to 120 seconds. Around 4,000 people will be able to travel in one direction at a time.

The main terminus will be the Cantt railway station, and other stations will be Sajan Tiraha, Rathyatra, and Girja Ghar Chauraha crossings. The cost of the project is divided between Centre and state at 80:20.

"We have tendered the DPR sanction of the ropeway system and bidding proceedings will be completed by December 11. It will be based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model with a capacity of 4,500," the Divisional Commissioner said.

The project is likely to be completed in 24 months, Agarwal added.

