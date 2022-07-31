Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's called President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. He later called it a “slip of tongue" and blamed it on his Hindi as it is not his mother tongue.

Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor referred to the incident as a non-issue. It has nothing to do with incompetence or corruption in the government, he said. "A man, whose Hindi is perhaps like mine, made a mistake. He accepted it. Let's move on. There are far greater issues in the country," Tharoor said.

Adhir Chowdhury accepted his error prior to joining Parliament on July 29, according to Shashi Tharoor. But Tharoor said that he was forbidden from speaking within the House. "But when Smriti Irani started speaking, nobody stopped her. She spoke for 10 minutes. They should've allowed the person, whose name came up, to respond. We're not happy with what happened. Adhir tried to respond twice but his mic wasn't turned on. What can we say?" Tharoor added.

A similar discussion had taken place when Pratibha Patil became India's first female president in 2007. 'Rashtrapatni', a suggestion made by many, was not accepted at the time. Patil eventually became known as Rashtrapati. Interestingly, the word "Pradhan" was used in the Hindi version of the Indian Constitution rather than "Rashtrapati" while "Sardar" was used in the Urdu draft.

Proponents of women's rights have criticised the name Rashtrapati, claiming it is sexist and oppressive. They contend that the term "president" should be gender-neutral, similar to the phrase "chairperson".

"Yesterday I was not given a chance to respond to the complaints filed against me, in the parliament. I have demanded a chance to respond in the parliament, today," said Chowdhury while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Chowdhury further added that even though he is the centre of the controversy, the BJP is attacking Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

"The way Sonia Gandhi was targeted in the parliament yesterday.. the government must issue an apology. I am at the centre of this controversy. But the BJP is attacking Sonia Gandhi," said Chowdhury.

BJP has left everything and started attacking Sonia Gandhi," he further added.

(With agency inputs)