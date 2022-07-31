This veteran Congress leader’s Hindi is ‘perhaps as good as’ Shashi Tharoor’s

Adhir Chowdhury accepted his error prior to joining Parliament on July 29, according to Shashi Tharoor. But Tharoor said that he was forbidden from speaking within the House. "But when Smriti Irani started speaking, nobody stopped her. She spoke for 10 minutes. They should've allowed the person, whose name came up, to respond. We're not happy with what happened. Adhir tried to respond twice but his mic wasn't turned on. What can we say?" Tharoor added.