‘This vile scumbag, gutter mouth’: Anurag Kashyap slammed by Union minister for brahmin remark

Union minister Satish Chandra Dubey hit out at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over the latter's controversial remark on Brahmins in a reply to an X user.

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, “This vile scumbag @anuragkashyap72 thinks he can spit filth on the entire Brahmin community and get away with it? If he doesn’t issue a public apology immediately, I swear I’ll make sure he finds no peace anywhere. Enough of this gutter mouth’s hate , we won’t stay silent!”

The backlash against Anurag Kashyap’s remark has emerged amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the film Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha. The movie is a biographical account of renowned 19th-century social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who were pioneers in the fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality.

Kashyap issues apology On Friday night, renowned filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap issued a public apology after making a provocative remark about the Brahmin community. Kashyap said, “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, or friends.”

In Instagram post, Kashyap wrote, “This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line which was taken out of context and the hatred that has brewed because of it. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of culture. So, the things that were said cannot be taken back, and I will not take them back, but feel free to abuse me as much as you want. My family has neither said anything nor will they. So, if you want an apology from me, here it is. Brahmins, forgive women; even the scriptures advocate for this, not just Manuism. Decide what kind of Brahmin you are. Otherwise, my apology stands.”

Objections raised by Brahmin groups, who alleged the film encourages caste-based division, led to intervention by the Censor Board, which demanded certain edits. As a result, the film's release has been postponed by two weeks to avoid further complications and is now scheduled to release on April 25.

In response to these censorship actions, Prakash Ambedkar, the president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, staged a protest in Pune, asserting that removing crucial scenes would strip the film of its intended message. "If those scenes are removed from Phule, the purpose of the film is lost," he said.

'Phule' movie is directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule.