‘This vile scumbag, gutter mouth’: Anurag Kashyap slammed by Union minister for brahmin remark

In Instagram post, Kashyap wrote, “This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line which was taken out of context and the hatred that has brewed because of it. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of culture. So, the things that were said cannot be taken back, and I will not take them back, but feel free to abuse me as much as you want. My family has neither said anything nor will they. So, if you want an apology from me, here it is. Brahmins, forgive women; even the scriptures advocate for this, not just Manuism. Decide what kind of Brahmin you are. Otherwise, my apology stands.”