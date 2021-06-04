A village in the Union Territory of Puducherry has achieved the milestone of vaccinating its 45-plus age population against the coronavirus.

According to District Collector Arjun Sharma, Ilaiyankudi is the village that has achieved 100% vaccination of all those aged 45 and above.

Sharma said the village has a total of 64 people aged 45 and above and all of them have now been fully vaccinated.

Ilaiyankudi village is located in Karaikal district of Puducherry.

Sharma said the village in Tirunallar area of the district has become the first village in the Union Territory of Puducherry to achieve the distinction.

The district collector added that people of the village cooperated with the officials of various departments to achieve this, also anganwadi workers too played an important role, he added.

In an official release, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the Karaikal Collector for the achievement

