Srinagar: A remote hamlet in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first village in India to vaccinate all its adult population against the novel coronavirus.

"Weyan, a village in district Bandipora (J&K) has become the first village in the country, where the entire population above 18 years has been vaccinated," the official Twitter account of PIB, Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.

Due to the difficult terrain of the area, the vaccinators had walked 18 km on foot to reach the village, as per the Governor's office.

"There is no internet access in the village. So it was not possible for the residents to get appointments for vaccination like the way people in urban areas do," Bashir Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora said while explaining the difficulty faced by the healthcare workers, PTI reported.

With a total of 362 beneficiaries, the entire village population above 18 years has been vaccinated.









