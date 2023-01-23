A school in the Washim district of Maharashtra has shown a perfect exams on how action speaks louder than words. The role of education and how it is important is highlighted everywhere from regular quotes to speeches, but this school has actually given us an example as it provides education to just one student.

A Zilla Parishad primary school in Ganeshpur village of Washim district in Maharashtra is running a school for just one student since the last two years, news agency ANI has reported. The school also has only one teacher Kishore Mankar who teaches him all the subjects.

Kishore Mankar, school teacher told ANI that, “There is only one student enrolled in the school for the last 2 years. I'm the only teacher in school."

Population of the village is 150. There is only one student enrolled in the school for the last 2 years. I'm the only teacher in school: Kishore Mankar, school teacher

He said that population of the village is only 150. As per India Today report, the school is permitted to only run classes for Standard 1-4 and the boy is the only only one in that particular age group in the entire village.

Mankar further told ANI, “I teach him all the subjects."

Not just education, the school also provides mid-day meal to the student.

"All the facilities given by the government including mid-day meal are being provided to the student, he added.