This village in Maharashtra runs schools for only one student1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:38 AM IST
- A Zilla Parishad primary school in Ganeshpur village of Washim district in Maharashtra is running a school for just one student since the last two years.
A school in the Washim district of Maharashtra has shown a perfect exams on how action speaks louder than words. The role of education and how it is important is highlighted everywhere from regular quotes to speeches, but this school has actually given us an example as it provides education to just one student.
