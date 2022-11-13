This virus causing more hospitalisation than COVID? Experts explain why2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 05:24 PM IST
Cold and flu are surging and hospitalisation rate linked to it is the highest since 2010 in the United States
Cold and flu are surging and hospitalisation rate linked to it is the highest since 2010 in the United States
After a sharp decline in 2020 and 2021, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a seasonal virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms, are coming back with a vengeance. The infection is surging and hospitalisation rate linked to it is the highest since 2010 in the United States. Noting the symptoms, immunologist Scott Hensley said, “It is possible that this year will be sort of the granddaddy of them all in terms of flu."