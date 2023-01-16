‘This was for…’: Kamal Haasan breaks silence on joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

Actor Kamal Haasan who recently joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra said that he would have walked the streets of the national capital during the Emergency as well if he had that much sense of politics in the 1970s, news agency PTI has reported.
Actor Kamal Haasan who recently joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra said that he would have walked the streets of the national capital during the Emergency as well if he had that much sense of politics in the 1970s, news agency PTI has reported.
While speaking on the concluding day of the sixth Kerala Literature Festival, the actor-turned-politician also clarified that one should not mistake him leaning towards a party and he joined that yatra for a "united India".
While speaking on the concluding day of the sixth Kerala Literature Festival, the actor-turned-politician also clarified that one should not mistake him leaning towards a party and he joined that yatra for a "united India".
"...if I had this much sense of politics in the 1970s and there was Emergency, I would have walked the streets of Delhi. Please do not mistake this (joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra) as my leaning towards a party; This was for a united India," Haasan said as reported by PTI.
"...if I had this much sense of politics in the 1970s and there was Emergency, I would have walked the streets of Delhi. Please do not mistake this (joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra) as my leaning towards a party; This was for a united India," Haasan said as reported by PTI.
The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said he joined politics because he was "angry", adding that he wanted to give back to the society and the people that had given him so much love for over six decades.
The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said he joined politics because he was "angry", adding that he wanted to give back to the society and the people that had given him so much love for over six decades.
"I came into politics because I am angry. I thought I must come into politics, I must have my effect on politics before it has its ill-effects on me," he stated.
"I came into politics because I am angry. I thought I must come into politics, I must have my effect on politics before it has its ill-effects on me," he stated.
The 68-year-old actor, who described himself as a "Centrist", said he was someone who "runs from the Right towards the Left while holding on to its Centrist views".
The 68-year-old actor, who described himself as a "Centrist", said he was someone who "runs from the Right towards the Left while holding on to its Centrist views".
Plurality is what India is, which will take a "long act to kill", Hassan said while calling "monoculture" bad in every field -- be it agriculture, politics or writing.
Plurality is what India is, which will take a "long act to kill", Hassan said while calling "monoculture" bad in every field -- be it agriculture, politics or writing.
"It will live on... Genocide is the only way to make secular India into a monocultural India, and we will not allow it. I used to be an angry young man, now I am an angry old man but India still remains young in my mind and will remain so," he said to thunderous applause.
"It will live on... Genocide is the only way to make secular India into a monocultural India, and we will not allow it. I used to be an angry young man, now I am an angry old man but India still remains young in my mind and will remain so," he said to thunderous applause.
Billed as one of Asia's biggest literature meets, the Kerala Literature Festival concluded at Kozhikode beach on Sunday, having recorded the participation of as many as 400 speakers from 12 countries over four days.
Billed as one of Asia's biggest literature meets, the Kerala Literature Festival concluded at Kozhikode beach on Sunday, having recorded the participation of as many as 400 speakers from 12 countries over four days.
An eclectic mix of literary and culture icons, the list of speakers included 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, Nobel laureates Ada Yonath and Abhijit Banerjee, American Indologist Wendy Doniger, writer-politician Shashi Tharoor, children's book author Sudha Murty and singer Usha Uthup.
An eclectic mix of literary and culture icons, the list of speakers included 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, Nobel laureates Ada Yonath and Abhijit Banerjee, American Indologist Wendy Doniger, writer-politician Shashi Tharoor, children's book author Sudha Murty and singer Usha Uthup.
The Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 and culminate in a huge rally on January 30, Congress leader Rajani Patil told PTI on Sunday. He asserted that the J&K administration promised all support to the foot march. The yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30. From Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut will also join the rally in Srinagar, Patil added.
The Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 and culminate in a huge rally on January 30, Congress leader Rajani Patil told PTI on Sunday. He asserted that the J&K administration promised all support to the foot march. The yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30. From Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut will also join the rally in Srinagar, Patil added.
Meanwhile, the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.