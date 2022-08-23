'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's most valuable and profitable investment advice ever…'

She further added that happiness should be the first priority, followed by health and wealth. But, in today's world everyone is in a rat race to earn more and more and become wealthy.
She further added that happiness should be the first priority, followed by health and wealth. But, in today's world everyone is in a rat race to earn more and more and become wealthy.
“Priorities need 2B #Happiness> #health> #Wealth not the other way round. Time to #rebootyourhealth," read her tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Priorities need 2B #Happiness> #health> #Wealth not the other way round. Time to #rebootyourhealth," read her tweet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the snapshot, the Big Bull of Indian market expressed his regret at not investing enough in his health. “My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that," he said.
In the snapshot, the Big Bull of Indian market expressed his regret at not investing enough in his health. “My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that," he said.
On August 14 this year, 62-year-old, ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died after suffering from a cardiac arrest The billionaire investor had been ailing for a long time and his demise came as shocker to the nation.
On August 14 this year, 62-year-old, ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died after suffering from a cardiac arrest The billionaire investor had been ailing for a long time and his demise came as shocker to the nation.
With an estimated net worth of around USD 5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With an estimated net worth of around USD 5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Starting off his journey in stock markets while still in college with a capital of just ₹5,000, he recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air -- India's newest budget carrier. The airline began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
Starting off his journey in stock markets while still in college with a capital of just ₹5,000, he recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air -- India's newest budget carrier. The airline began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
He made his first investment in the stock market in 1985, when he was 25 years old. The Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at 150 when he began investing; it now trades over 60,000.
He made his first investment in the stock market in 1985, when he was 25 years old. The Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at 150 when he began investing; it now trades over 60,000.
He had investment in more than three dozen companies. His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies, Tata Motors.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He had investment in more than three dozen companies. His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies, Tata Motors.