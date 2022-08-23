Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's most valuable and profitable investment advice ever…'

A file photo of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
2 min read . 08:13 AM ISTLivemint

‘At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever,’ Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises wrote on Twitter

India's Warren Buffett Rakesh Jhunjhunwala frequently spoke about amassing huge wealth and how to grow your money. Investors wished to learn more from the Big Bull regarding stock market investment.

“At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever," Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises wrote on Twitter.

What Sangita Reddy is referring to is when the ace investor had said, “My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that."

"Sadly at the last stage of his life #Rakeshjhunjhunwala gave the most valuable & profitable investment advice ever..

“Investment in Ur Health is Ur best investment & true wealth." she tweeted.

She further added that happiness should be the first priority, followed by health and wealth. But, in today's world everyone is in a rat race to earn more and more and become wealthy. 

“Priorities need 2B #Happiness> #health> #Wealth not the other way round. Time to #rebootyourhealth," read her tweet.

In the snapshot, the Big Bull of Indian market expressed his regret at not investing enough in his health. “My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that," he said.

On August 14 this year, 62-year-old, ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died after suffering from a cardiac arrest The billionaire investor had been ailing for a long time and his demise came as shocker to the nation.

With an estimated net worth of around USD 5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

Starting off his journey in stock markets while still in college with a capital of just 5,000, he recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air -- India's newest budget carrier. The airline began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

He made his first investment in the stock market in 1985, when he was 25 years old. The Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at 150 when he began investing; it now trades over 60,000.

He had investment in more than three dozen companies. His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies, Tata Motors.

