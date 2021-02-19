Subscribe
Home >News >India >This WhatsApp message on registration for Covid-19 vaccination is FAKE
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has reached nearly 98.5 lakh.

This WhatsApp message on registration for Covid-19 vaccination is FAKE

2 min read . 01:41 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • A message claiming inoculation registration on CoWIN app to begin this month in India is fake, says the government
  • The Centre is still working on the guidelines for the third phase of the vaccination

Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, misinformation is being spread on social media platforms. In recent, a WhatsApp message is going viral claiming that the inoculation registration for the citizens aged above 50 will open on the CoWIN app in February.

The government has dismissed reports stating that the registration for Covid-19 vaccination through CoWIN app for self-registration will be launched in February.

"A WhatsApp message claims that the inoculation registration on the #CowinApp will open in February for citizens aged above 50," the PIB fact check stated.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

The Centre is still working on the guidelines for the third phase of the vaccination. It is currently taking into account key suggestions for the blueprint of the immunisation drive.

"Please keep watching the Cowin site and app. As yet both are only open for viewing and log in by vaccinators. But the option to register could pop up sometime after February 15. When it does, you can register with your PAN card no and other details as required," the message claimed.

You will be able to opt for the hospital most convenient for you. One accepted you will get an SMS confirming your registration with a 14 digit registration number. In due course after that, you will get another SMS giving you a date and time for the vaccination at the hospital you opted for. If you particular about which vaccine you would like to take please check with the hospital of your choice about which one they are allotted," the message further claimed.

However, refuting the claim government called it fake news. No such decision has been taken by the Centre, PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has reached nearly 98.5 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 98,46,523 vaccine doses were given through 2,10,809 sessions, as per the provisional report till Thursday at 6 pm. This includes 62,34,635 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 4,64,932 HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 31,46,956 frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered the first dose. While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

-With agency inputs

