This WhatsApp message on registration for Covid-19 vaccination is FAKE

You will be able to opt for the hospital most convenient for you. One accepted you will get an SMS confirming your registration with a 14 digit registration number. In due course after that, you will get another SMS giving you a date and time for the vaccination at the hospital you opted for. If you particular about which vaccine you would like to take please check with the hospital of your choice about which one they are allotted," the message further claimed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}