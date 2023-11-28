This winter, more Indians set to flock visa-free destinations
Indians are expected to contribute an additional 20-30% to visa-free destinations like Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, presenting a significant opportunity for travel companies during the winter travel season.
New Delhi: Indians, typically known for finalizing their travel plans very late, might contribute an additional 20-30% to the recently-introduced, visa-free destinations such as Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message