This Women’s Day, let’s aim to adopt some of these investment mantras

As more women enter the workforce, they not only become financially independent but also lay the groundwork for future generations' financial security. This phenomenon is not just limited to the urban cities; if one were to venture into the rural heart of India, it is not uncommon to see the women working as well as managing monthly finances. These sharp-witted women are often known to find creative ways of managing money. In today’s time, with rising awareness, the aid of digital platforms, access to financial education, and rising social awareness, it is crucial to understand the financial autonomy and learn investment decision-making skills.