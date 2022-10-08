This World Cup veteran may replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

This World Cup veteran may replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President2 min read . 08:46 AM IST
This former cricketer's name has been doing the rounds ever since his name appeared on BCCI electoral rolls as a representative of KSCA.
Sourav Ganguly is likely to become India's representative for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman's post. And, speculations are rife that former Indian Cricketer Roger Binny could replace him as the BCCI President.
The former Indian pacer, a member of the 1983 World Cup squad, has earlier served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.
Binny's name gained prominence in the race after his name appeared on BCCI's draft Electoral Rolls for the October 18 elections and the Annual General Meeting(AGM) as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.
BCCI is set to hold its AGM and elections for the positions of president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary, and treasurer in Mumbai on October 18. The other agenda's on the AGM include first Women's IPL which is slated to begin next year and the election of India's representative at the ICC. While Sourav Ganguly is expected to be elected India's representative at the ICC, Jay Shah is likely to retain his post as the BCCI secretary.
ICC will have a new chairman in November with the current ICC Chairman New Zealand's Gregor Barclay refusing to accept an extension to the top job.As per rules, a person filing nomination for chairmanship now needs to be either an ex-chairman/president or attend at least one ICC Board Meeting.
Earlier, a Supreme Court judgement had paved the way for BCCI office bearers to continue in office without having to serve the mandatory cooling-off period. A BCCI office-bearer can now have a continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in the State Association and six years in BCCI before the cooling-off period of three years triggers.
The nomination papers for elections can be filed on October 11 and 12 and the nominations will be reviewed on October 13 while the candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 14.
