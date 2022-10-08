This World Cup veteran may replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

BCCI is set to hold its AGM and elections for the positions of president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary, and treasurer in Mumbai on October 18. The other agenda's on the AGM include first Women's IPL which is slated to begin next year and the election of India's representative at the ICC. While Sourav Ganguly is expected to be elected India's representative at the ICC, Jay Shah is likely to retain his post as the BCCI secretary.