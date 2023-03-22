This World Water Day, a call for philanthropists to protect our water bodies

A group of fishermen in Goa were patiently, but eagerly waiting for the new treasure that their net brings to them that morning. As the early morning sun started to warm up the muggy air, they started dragging their traditional fishing dogger out of the ocean. The group were exhausted, presumably because they had spent the better part of the night out at sea- and the first glimpse of their catch did not help at all. The look of dejection in their eyes reflected how bad the catch had been. The men had pulled out more plastic than fish, and the few fish they managed to catch were significantly undersized. Pascal, one of the veterans in the group, picked up a small, palm-sized fish and pointed at its underbelly. “Look at this shevtto (a local species). Selective fishing of the bigger specimens by industrial fishing trawlers is leading to smaller catch sizes every year". Pascal then plucked a broken plastic bottle from one of the nets and crushed it in his hand. “The sea and estuaries are full of this rubbish. The plastic breaks down and the fish swallow it. We often find pieces of plastic in our fish. Very soon our fish will have less meat and more plastic".

