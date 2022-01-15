Recently, a video went viral in which two brothers, one from India and another from Pakistan, were reunited after 74 years at the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor. The emotional meeting of 84-year-old Saddique Khan from Pakistan’s Punjab and his brother from Indian Punjab, Habib alias Sikka Khan got many a little teary-eyed. Their emotional meeting lasted more than an hour before the brothers returned to their respective homes.

The video was posted by Punjabi Lehr the Pakistan-based YouTube channel that helped in reuniting the two brothers separated by Partition.

Nasir Dhillon, who runs his YouTube channel with over 533,000 subscribers helps people to reunite who were separated by a partition. Dhillon said that his YouTube channel aims "to bridge a gap between the peoples of East and West Punjab, created by Partition".

“With the help of the people of both sides of the Indian and Pakistani Punjab, we have reunited over 200 friends and families across the border," Dhillon told PTI news agency.

Dhillon, 37 was a police officer in Punjab Police but he started his YouTube channel four years ago. He said his grandfather gave him the motivation to start the channel to help reunite the families and friends separated by Partition and promote love among the people across the border.

“My grandfather was from Indian Punjab village Karan Taran Panjwar. He would tell me stories of the partition that kindled my interest in doing something related to reuniting the people across the border," he said.

"My grandfather and my father had a desire to visit the village but unfortunately they left the world without having this desire fulfilled," he said.

Dhillon, a father of three who is in the real estate business, said he too wants to visit his ancestral village if the Indian government provides him a visa.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India’s Punjab state. The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.