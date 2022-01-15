This YouTube channel reunites over 200 families from India and Pakistan

Recently, a video went viral in which two brothers, one from India and another from Pakistan, were reunited after 74 years at the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor. The emotional meeting of 84-year-old Saddique Khan from Pakistan’s Punjab and his brother from Indian Punjab, Habib alias Sikka Khan got many a little teary-eyed. Their emotional meeting lasted more than an hour before the brothers returned to their respective homes.

