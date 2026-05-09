Thol Thirumavalavan's VCK: The Dalit political party that emerged as kingmaker in Tamil Nadu

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the single largest party in Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026, scrambles to find numbers to stake claim to form the government, it is Thol Thirumavalavan's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) that has emerged as the kingmaker.

So far, the TVK has managed to earn the support letters from the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M). Even with the support of three parties, the TVK remains short of a seat.

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But there is speculation that the TVK is eyeing a plum post, including the Deputy chief minister post. Not just this, TVK also hopes that Thirumalavalan should be fielded from the Tiruchirapalli East constituency in the event of TVK founder Vijay vacating it.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)? ⌵ The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is a Dalit political party in Tamil Nadu founded in 1982. It is dedicated to the liberation of the working class, advocating for the annihilation of caste, social justice, and secularism. 2 How did VCK become a kingmaker in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ VCK emerged as a kingmaker in Tamil Nadu when the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the single largest party after the 2026 Assembly election, needed support to form the government. VCK's two seats were crucial for TVK to reach the majority mark. 3 What are VCK's political goals? ⌵ VCK strives to bring Dalits and the marginalized into the political mainstream. The party aims to unite all people to transform society through social empowerment and political authority. 4 What is the history of VCK's electoral participation? ⌵ VCK first entered the electoral arena in September 1999, contesting in the Chidambaram Parliamentary constituency. R Thirumavalavan was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Mangalore constituency in 2001. 5 What role did VCK play in the 2026 Tamil Nadu government formation? ⌵ VCK discussed a share in power, including key posts like the Deputy Chief Minister's post for Thol Thirumavalavan, with TVK. The party's support was essential for TVK to form the government.

Vijay, who won from two constituencies, has to vacate one and is likely to retain Perambur in Chennai.

Also Read | From silver screen to building TVK into political powerhouse: The Vijay story

A source, quoted by PTI, said the VCK discussed a share in power, including two or three key posts for the VCK at the virtual meeting chaired by Thirumavalavan on Friday evening. It deliberated on seeking deputy chief minister's post for Thirumavalavan and a Cabinet post for its newly elected members.

The party won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election.

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Justifying the demands, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu told reporters that the party's stance on a share in power reflected the people's feelings.

As the VCK now emerges as the kingmaker in the Tamil Nadu politics, here is everything you need to know about the party.

According to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi website, the party is dedicated to the “liberation of the working class.”It says, “Our movement is built on the unwavering pillars of Annihilation of Caste, Social Justice, and Secularism.”

“We strive to bring Dalits and the marginalized into the heart of the political mainstream, uniting all people to transform society through true Social Empowerment and political authority,” it says.

Formerly known as Dalit Panthers Iyyakkam, the party was founded in 1982 by M Malalchami aiming to protect Dalits from caste-based violence.

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In September 1999, VCK entered the electoral arena for the first time. Contesting in the Chidambaram Parliamentary constituency in alliance with TMC (Moopanar), Thiru R. Thirumavalavan (Thol) secured a remarkable 2,25,768 votes.

In 2001, R Thirumavalavan was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Mangalore constituency. In 2006, VCK joined the AIADMK alliance to contest the Assembly General Elections.

In 2013, the party expanded and launched the movement in Andhra Pradesh under ‘Vimuktha Chiruthalu’. It also has an official channel ‘Velicham TV’.

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