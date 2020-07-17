Thomas Cook takes over dnata's portfolio as Dubai firm shuts India operations

NEW DELHI: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Friday said it will take over the corporate portfolio of dnata Travel as the travel management company closes its India operations. The transition is expected to be completed over the next few weeks.

"Our first focus will be ensuring continuity of service needs and building on these strong client partnerships...We remain bullish on the business travel opportunity and remain focused on sustainable growth enabled by cutting edge service-leadership," a notice sent to the stock exchanges on Thursday quoted Mahesh Iyer, Thomas Cook India’s executive director and chief executive officer as saying.

"Our first focus will be ensuring continuity of service needs and building on these strong client partnerships...We remain bullish on the business travel opportunity and remain focused on sustainable growth enabled by cutting edge service-leadership," a notice sent to the stock exchanges on Thursday quoted Mahesh Iyer, Thomas Cook India's executive director and chief executive officer as saying.

dnata Travel entered the corporate travel service space in India in 2011. The Dubai-based company which had multiple offices across the country offered travel services such as online corporate bookings, visa services, travel insurance, air travel and hotel bookings, meetings, groups and event management as well as corporate leisure services.