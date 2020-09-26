Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files chargesheet against 9 police officers

The investigating agency said Sathankulam police officers Sridhar, Balakrishnan, Raghuganesh and six others tortured P. Jayaraj and his son Bennix throughout the night at the police station, which led to their death.

The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown.

