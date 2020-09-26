Home >News >India >Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files chargesheet against 9 police officers
(From left) Bennix and Jayaraj
(From left) Bennix and Jayaraj

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files chargesheet against 9 police officers

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 04:20 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The father-son duo were taken into custody on 19 June and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during Covid-19 lockdown

CBI on Saturday filed chargesheet in Thoothukudi custodial death case.

The investigating agency said Sathankulam police officers Sridhar, Balakrishnan, Raghuganesh and six others tortured P. Jayaraj and his son Bennix throughout the night at the police station, which led to their death.

The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout