Home >News >India >Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files chargesheet against 9 police officers
(From left) Bennix and Jayaraj

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files chargesheet against 9 police officers

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The father-son duo were taken into custody on 19 June and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during Covid-19 lockdown

CBI on Saturday filed chargesheet in Thoothukudi custodial death case.

The investigating agency said Sathankulam police officers Sridhar, Balakrishnan, Raghuganesh and six others tortured P. Jayaraj and his son Bennix throughout the night at the police station, which led to their death.

The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown.

