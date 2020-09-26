Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files chargesheet against 9 police officers

CBI on Saturday filed chargesheet in Thoothukudi custodial death case.
CBI on Saturday filed chargesheet in Thoothukudi custodial death case.
The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown.