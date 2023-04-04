The controversy that erupted after Rahul Gandhi commented about late Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar is nowhere to end. Recently, Marashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Congress leader for downplaying the role of V D Savarkar. The Deputy CM targeted Rahul Gandhi and said that those born with a golden-spoon are the ones questioning Savarkar.

He also questioned the disqualified MP's understanding of the actual incident of how Savarkar wrote letter to the British for the welfare of other prisoners, while addressing the ‘Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ on Sunday. Devendra Fadnavis also reminded how other Congress party leaders like Indira Gandhi and Yashwantrao Chavan used to respect Savarkar for his contribution.

As Rahul Gandhi received support of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on his disqualification despite the Savarkar remark, Fadnavis didn't leave the chances to target him as well. He criticised Uddhav for his stance on the issue and also challenged him to take action instead of just making statements.

Later, Devendra Fadnavis mentioned several welfare activities that were taken up by Savarkar after returning from Andaman jail to abolish untouchability and said that it is difficult for a privileged person like Rahu Gandhi to understand his contribution.

"It was Savarkar who after returning to Ratnagiri from jail in the Andamans started several activities to bring about social reforms. Savarkar had said unless we abolish untouchability, we will never become a great nation. But those born with a golden spoon call him mafiveer (mercy seeker)," Fadnavis said slamming Congress leaders.

Devendra Fadnavis also narrated the whole incident of how Savarkar wrote letter to the British for the release of other prisoners. And later it was Mahatma Gandhi who advised Savarkar to tell the British to release him as well.

“You said Veer Savarkar apologised and wrote a letter to the British. No, that is wrong. Savarkar wrote a letter because he knew that the British would not release him. So he wrote, do not release me (Savarkar) but release other prisoners who did nothing against you (the British)… Mahatma Gandhi wrote letters to Savarkar's relatives, who were also in jail with him (Savarkar) for many years, and said - other prisoners were released. He then told Savarkar that he should also tell the British that you released them, release me (Savarkar) too," said Devendra Fadnavis.

The Deputy CM also questioned Rahul Gandhi on why he hasn't deleted his tweet about Savarkar and also urged him to do so.

Congratulatory motion for Savarkar in Parliament post-independence

Devendra Fadnavis also claimed that a congratulatory motion was proposed for Savarkar in the post-Independence Parliament by an MP hailing from Bengal. However, the motion was opposed by the Congress party, except Feroze Gandhi. He slammed Rahul Gandhi for taking ‘fake surname’ and questioned if he knows the history of India or not.

Slamming the Congress, Devendra Fadnasiv said “Some people's party is run on the money provided by the Chinese government, but they call Savarkar a mafiveer." Fadnavis also said how Savarkar suffered during his life for food and poverty and harassment from the British at the jail in Andamans.

Fadnavis also criticised Shiv Senaa (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for teaming up with the Congress. Uddhav Thackeray was also called out for offering flowers to the photo of Rajiv Gandhi by Fadnavis who claimed the absence of any similar gesture by Sonia or Rahul Gandhi towards late Balasaheb Thackeray.

The momentum around Rahul Gandhi's remark on V D Savarkar has been utilised by the BJP to attack the Congress. The Maharashtra government is also planning to organise a 'Veerbhoomi Parikrama' in several cities from May 21 to 28 to mark the birth anniversary of Savarkar.

(WIth agency inputs)