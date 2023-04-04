'Those born with a golden-spoon call Savarkar mafiveer' Fadnavis on Rahul Gandhi

“You said Veer Savarkar apologised and wrote a letter to the British. No, that is wrong. Savarkar wrote a letter because he knew that the British would not release him. So he wrote, do not release me (Savarkar) but release other prisoners who did nothing against you (the British)… Mahatma Gandhi wrote letters to Savarkar's relatives, who were also in jail with him (Savarkar) for many years, and said - other prisoners were released. He then told Savarkar that he should also tell the British that you released them, release me (Savarkar) too," said Devendra Fadnavis.

