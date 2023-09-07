Amidst the festive atmosphere of Janmashtami at Dwarka's ISKCON temple, Smriti Irani elevated the discourse surrounding the ongoing Sanatan Dharma controversy. This comes in the wake of recent comments by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, sparking a significant political uproar. The festivity was imbued with a sense of urgency as the controversy was openly addressed in front of the gathered crowd.

The Union Minister suggested that the sounds of devotional chants should reach those challenging the ancient tradition of Sanatan Dharma. The message conveys that, as long as devotees exist, no one can undermine the religious belief system. "The sound of the bhakts should reach the ears of those who challenge Sanatan Dharma. They should understand that as long as the bhakts are alive, no one can challenge the religion or the belief," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also weighed in on the subject in a recent meeting with his cabinet. In the meeting, he urged the ministers to respond to the ongoing debate by employing factual arguments. This reveals that the government plans to tackle the issue head-on, transforming the disagreement into a political tool against the opposition.

However, the contention around Sanatan Dharma gained momentum following a statement by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The minister likened the tradition to diseases like dengue and malaria and insisted it should be eradicated. Despite facing multiple complaints and criticisms for his remarks, Udhayanidhi has neither retracted nor apologised for his statement.

Interestingly, Udhayanidhi has clarified that his criticism was directed against a caste-based societal structure that is upheld by Sanatan Dharma. He insisted his comments weren't a display of animosity towards Hinduism. He cited the instance of President Droupadi Murmu while claiming that she was not invited to a key event due to her caste.

In retort, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai argued that Droupadi Murmu’s ascent to the presidency was made possible by Sanatan Dharma. Annamalai also questioned why the DMK did not vote for her during the presidential election, adding another layer to the ongoing debate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author