Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 21 February expressed his condolences after the death of a young farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border amid the ongoing farmers protest. He asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.

"After postmortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action," said Mann in a video message this evening.

Earlier in the day, Subhkaran Singh (21) died at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border after he was killed and a few others were injured as protesters resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

The Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to thwart attempts to breach barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

ALSO READ: Farmers suspend 'Delhi Chalo' March for 2 days after Govt invite

About the Khanauri incident, he accused the Haryana Police of disturbing law and order.

Mann also asked why farmers can't go to the national capital about their demands.

"Why Haryana stopped them? They reached Haryana borders in a peaceful manner, had Haryana government not stopped them, they could have headed to national capital where they would have held a peaceful protest," said Mann, adding, the Centre could have given them a place to protest in the national capital.

Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mann said from January 22, 2021, what was the Modi government doing regarding farmers' demands.

Had they talked to them in three years, this situation would not have arisen, he said.

Earlier, farmer leaders rejected a proposal by the Central government in the fourth round of talks between the two sides to break the deadlock and announced that thousands of Punjab farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points would resume their agitation on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, among the three central ministers engaging with the farmer leaders, called for further talks and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!