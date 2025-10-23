‘Those wanting to buy BMWs…’: Amitabh Kant switches to Mahindra XEV9 amid Lokpal row

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of the Niti Aayog and India's last G20 Sherpa, has encouraged electric vehicle buyers in India to opt for Made in India cars.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kant shared photos of his new Mahindra XEV9 and urged those considering brands such as BMW to “switchover” and join the Make in India campaign.

Notably, Kant's encouragement to buy local, and apparent naming of BMWs, comes after documents showed that the Lokpal of India is looking to buy seven high-end BMW luxury cars worth ₹60 lakh each, and has floated an official tender for the same.

‘Those wanting BMWs should switchover…’ says Amitabh Kant “I have just switched to the Mahindra XEV 9, embracing born electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology and superb driving performance,” Kant wrote about his vehicle of choice, on October 22.

He added, “Delighted to contribute to India’s journey towards a greener future while supporting #MakeInIndia innovation and manufacturing. The shift to EVs is not just about vehicles — it is about powering India’s progress with cleaner air, advanced technology, and a robust domestic industry.”

“Those wanting to buy BMWs should switchover to @makeinIndia EV experience. It will elevate you to another level,” the former policy maker said.

Lokpal seeking BMWs? What we know… As per documents seen by Mint, corruption ombudsman, the Lokpal of India, has issued an official tender seeking to buy seven high-end BMW luxury cars worth ₹60 lakh each. The tender notice, dated October 16, 2025 called for invite from agencies for supply of seven, white coloured BMW 3 Series 330 Li cars.

The luxury vehicles are part of BMW's 3 Series Long Wheel-Base (LWB) line-up, with on-road price of around ₹70 lakh.

Prior to Amitabh Kant, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Congress leaders such as Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy slammed the anti-corruption body for its decision in posts on X.

