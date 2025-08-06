‘Those who make fun of me will fly in air’: Tej Pratap Yadav after tying up with 5 minor parties for Bihar polls

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on August 5 announced the alliance with five minor parties to contest Bihar assembly election scheduled later this year. He said those who make fun of him will “fly in air” and further invited RJD and Congress to join his coalition. The national chiefs of these were also present during the press conference.

List of 5 minor parties Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP) Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM) Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP) Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP). "People are free to make fun of me, but I will tread my own path. Our coalition will move forward together to ensure social justice, social rights, and the complete transformation of Bihar. If people give us the mandate, we will work towards the development of the state. We will work to fulfill the dreams of Ram Manohar Lohia, Karpoori Thakur and Jayaprakash Narayan," Tej Pratap stated.

Tej Pratap, who was recently removed from RJD by his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad, mentioned he will contest from the Mahua seat which he had served till 2020 when RJD had moved him to Hasanpur.

He added, “People are supporting me, and a large number of people are now connected with my 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav', a social media platform to reach out to people.”

Tej Pratap's dismissal from RJD The former Bihar minister was dismissed from the party on May 25 by Lalu for six years, which came after he reportedly acknowledged to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka. Though, he later deleted the social media post, alleging that his page was "hacked".

Lalu also cited Tej Pratap's “irresponsible behaviour” and disowned him.

Tej Pratap accused a "conspiracy" designed to create a rift between him and his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav. He shared his thoughts in multiple posts on his X account, blaming the turmoil on “Jaichand”, a symbolic name for traitors.

His removal from the party occurred just months before the Bihar assembly elections, which the RJD will contest under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. Born to Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are two of the four siblings among nine who are actively engaged in politics.