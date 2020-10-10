Such protests also send out a wrong message to the people that gathering is acceptable. The protests create a false security feeling among the people resulting in crowded places. Our actions should be an example for others to follow the health protocol," she said. She said the state was trying its best to keep the elderly people safe from the infection as they are a vulnerable group. Narrating an incident of infection at an old-age home which was later declared as a CFLTC, she said doctors and other necessary staff were posted there following which all lives could be saved. "Where else will you get such treatment? Those people who criticise us do not know the gravity of the situation dealt with by the health department.The public needs to cooperate in order to reduce the spread of the virus," Minister said.