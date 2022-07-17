There is nobody in India that has created what Lalit Modi has and gifted it to the nation, says the latest social media post by the man himself. In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Modi wonders why the media is “so obsessed" with trolling him. “I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages," says the post. Modi has asked the media not to spread fake news like Donald Trump.

Earlier, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen declared their romance. The internet was taken aback when the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared photos of himself and Sushmita, confirming their relationship. Lalit, however, received criticism for announcing their relationship on Twitter by tagging an actress spoof account.

List of Fugitive Economic Offenders in India: Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, others

Modi wrote about his fugitive status and says no court has convicted him yet. He said he had single-handedly created the IPL and nobody in the BCCI had offered any help. When he joined the BCCI it apparently had only ₹40 crore in the bank. However, when he was banned, it had $ 47,680 crore, he wrote.

Also Read: IPL offer fetched 30% new customers to the KFC app

“I will tell u none.TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUISNESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 - @iplt20 - it’s recession proof. All u laughed. Now who is laughing (sic)."

Also Read: No international cricket during IPL - World’s largest cricket league likely to be exclusive

In the post, Modi speaks about his late wife - Minal Modi. “if u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL," he said.

Lalit Modi was the IPL Commissioner at the time the IPL scam occurred. Multi Screen Media Limited (MSM), now known as Sony Pictures Networks India, contacted the BCCI after the media rights auction. It stated that World Sports Group (WSG) Mauritius has been given the media rights to broadcast the IPL.

Between WSG and BCCI, there was no such arrangement, nevertheless. According to reports, Lalit Modi was paid up to 125 crore for settling these contracts on his own. In the UK, he is currently looking for safety. Lalit Modi's comment raised a lot of controversy online.