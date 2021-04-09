Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders in mourning the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away today morning, as confirmed by the Royal Family.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," tweeted PM Modi.

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister added in a tweet.

Reacting to the news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip inspired the lives of countless people.

"He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life," the UK PM was quoted by BBC as saying.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, died on Friday. He was 99. In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement said.

It added, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

In a report, news agency Reuters said while Prince Philip was often criticised for "his demeanour and sometimes brusque remarks", his friends said that as Queen Elizabeth II's closest confidant, Prince Philip brought "wit, impatient intelligence and unflagging energy to the monarchy".

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. He served 69 years supporting the Queen and retired from the royal service in 2017.

