The Indian High Commission has issued an advisory for students from India affected by the closure of three colleges in Quebec, Canada. Thousands of Indian students, including 700 students (approx) students who were taking online classes, have been scammed as three colleges have been shut in Canada after declaring bankruptcy. The affected Indian students approached the High Commission of India who were enrolled in the three institutions namely M College in Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil who have been affected by the notice of closure of these institutions.

All three institutions are run by Rising Phoenix International Inc. The High Commission said that it has been in touch with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec, and elected representatives from the Indian community to provide support to the affected students.

According to the High Commission of India, the Canadian authorities are providing a grace period to students already present in the three colleges, to seek a change of their institute of learning and seek admission in the alternative institution.

Meanwhile, all the affected students can directly contact the provincial government of Quebec and if they find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees and they can file complaints with the Ministry of Higher education.

"The provincial government of Quebec has advised that the affected students may directly contact the institutions where they are registered, and in the event that they find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec," High Commission of India said.

Further, the High Commission advised Indian students who are planning higher studies in Canada to make thorough checks of the credentials and standing of the institutions where they are seeking admission before making any payments to such institutions.

"Please demand demand a certificate of recognition by the Canadian/provincial government from the institutions and varify the institution selected is included in the list of designated learning institutions published on the Government of Canada website. Students should not make any payments or reveal their personal information to any unverified person/ institution offering students visa on payment," the advisory added.

The advisory also said that students from India in Canada or those planning to travel to Canada are advised to register online with their nearest Indian Mission or Post on the MADAD portal.

