The Indian High Commission has issued an advisory for students from India affected by the closure of three colleges in Quebec, Canada. Thousands of Indian students, including 700 students (approx) students who were taking online classes, have been scammed as three colleges have been shut in Canada after declaring bankruptcy. The affected Indian students approached the High Commission of India who were enrolled in the three institutions namely M College in Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil who have been affected by the notice of closure of these institutions.

