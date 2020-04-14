MUMBAI : Thousands of migrant labourers gathered at a Mumbai station in the suburban area of Bandra hoping that they could return to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as today was the last day of lockdown.

However considering that the lockdown has been extended the labourers had to be dispersed and sent back to the labour camps set up for their stay.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown till 3 May to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

"Migrant workers who gathered near Bandra station in Mumbai may have thought PM Modi had ordered opening of state borders," said Anil Deshmukh, home minister of Maharashtra Government.

He added that the crowd has now been dispersed and is under control.

In viral videos thousands Mumbai police can be seen trying to reason with the workers that the lockdown has not been lifted and Covid-19 outbreak is still a serious concern. The cops had to resort to lathi charge to finally disperse the crowd.

Majority of the migrant labourers are scared of the uncertainty due to the prolonged lockdown and were hoping to return to their homes in other states and cities.

This is one of the first time that Mumbai and Maharashtra witnessed a labour unrest which so far had been different from other states, which had seen exodus on a massive scale. The state of Maharashtra has so far been managing its migrant population through labour camps, corporates stepping up to take care of its migrant work force and a network of non profit organisations.

Aaditya Thackarey, cabinet minister in Maharashtra government took to twitter and blamed the centre for the situation. He also said that these workers don't want food or shelter and just want to go home.

"The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Government not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home," he tweeted.

Aaditya Thackeray later said in a tweet

“The centre has taken immediate cognizance of the issue and is assisting the State actively. We understand the catch 22 situation centre and states face. I’m thankful to PM & HM for understanding the situation, while trying to ensure the safety of home states of migrants."

He added that the Maharashtra government had been requesting the centre to run the trains for 24 hours so that the daily wage earners and migrant labourers could go back to their home states and cities.

"A mutual road map set by Union Govt will largely help migrant labour to reach home from one state to another safely and efficiently. Time and again this issue has been raised with the centre" he added.