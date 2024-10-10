Thousands of Tata employees pay tribute to Ratan Tata at Worli crematorium | Watch

When the mortal remains of Ratan Tata was brought to Worli crematorium for his last rites, thousands of Tata employees—in blue tops and blue badges—were present to pay tribute to the titan of Indian industries

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Thousands of Tata employees pay tribute to Ratan Tata at Worli crematorium | Watch
Thousands of Tata employees pay tribute to Ratan Tata at Worli crematorium | Watch

India's financial capital, Mumbai, on Thursday declared a day of mourning for the funeral of business tycoon Ratan Tata, who led one of the country's biggest conglomerates.

When the mortal remains of the veteran industrialist was brought to Worli crematorium, with full state honour, for his last rites, thousands of Tata employees—in blue tops and blue badges—were presentto pay tributeto the titan of Indian industries.

Also Read | Why Ratan Tata considered failure a gold mine

Outside the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, a long queue of people gathered to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata. Many of whom were employees of Tata companies.

Also Read | Ratan Tata last rites: Tight security arrangements for veteran industrialist

Older Tata employees and senior citizens standing in dedicated queue to pay tribute to the business magnate were seen in tears. 

Besides half-brother Noel Tata, and top executives from the Tata Group like chairman N Chandrasekaran, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the Worli crematorium.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Shah posted, "Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

Also Read | What did Ratan Tata say when asked to pay ₹15 crore to minister?

Shah said Ratan Tata ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity.

“Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity. As an industrialist respected across the world, he steered Tata Group into global prominence. His life & commitment to the nation stand as a pole star in India's industrial landscape,” the Union home moinister added.

The last rites were performed as per the Parsi tradition, one of the priests present at the crematorium said. 

After the funeral, there will be three more days of rituals which will be conducted at the late industrialist's bungalow in Colaba, south Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaThousands of Tata employees pay tribute to Ratan Tata at Worli crematorium | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.