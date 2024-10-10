When the mortal remains of Ratan Tata was brought to Worli crematorium for his last rites, thousands of Tata employees—in blue tops and blue badges—were present to pay tribute to the titan of Indian industries

India's financial capital, Mumbai, on Thursday declared a day of mourning for the funeral of business tycoon Ratan Tata, who led one of the country's biggest conglomerates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the mortal remains of the veteran industrialist was brought to Worli crematorium, with full state honour, for his last rites, thousands of Tata employees—in blue tops and blue badges—were presentto pay tributeto the titan of Indian industries.

Outside the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, a long queue of people gathered to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata. Many of whom were employees of Tata companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Older Tata employees and senior citizens standing in dedicated queue to pay tribute to the business magnate were seen in tears.

Besides half-brother Noel Tata, and top executives from the Tata Group like chairman N Chandrasekaran, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the Worli crematorium.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Shah posted, "Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah said Ratan Tata ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity.

“Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity. As an industrialist respected across the world, he steered Tata Group into global prominence. His life & commitment to the nation stand as a pole star in India's industrial landscape," the Union home moinister added.

The last rites were performed as per the Parsi tradition, one of the priests present at the crematorium said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the funeral, there will be three more days of rituals which will be conducted at the late industrialist's bungalow in Colaba, south Mumbai.