Thousands of women dance in sync to perform Maha Raas in Dwarka | Watch video

More than 37,000 women immersed in lord Krishna's devotion danced in synchrony with the music in Dwarka, Gujarat on Sunday. Dressed in traditional red attire, women continued to dance in massive circles around lord Krishna's idol.

The Maha Raas was organised in Dwarka for two days on December 23-24. The two-day function was organised in memory of Raas by Usha, the daughter of Banasur and daughter-in-law of lord Krishna, according to a regional website, Desh Gujarat.

The event was organized by Akhil Bharatiya Yadav Samaj and Ahirani Mahila Mandal and was held at a large campus of ACC Cement company, known as the Nanddham campus.

The grand function of the group dance was joined by 37,000 women of the Ahir community from all across the world. The event was joined by more than one and a half lakh Ahir Yadav community people.

Who is Usha, daughter-in-law of lord Krishna?

Usha, daughter of Banasura, founds mention in Bhagwat Purana. She is the daughter of Asura king Banasura. She married to Aniruddha, grandson of lord Krishna. The story of how she fell in love with lord Krishna's grandson and married him is beautifully described in the Bhagavata Purana.

Usha's father, Banasura was the ruler of the kingdom from the city of Sonitapura. He was a great devotee of Shiva and he was blessed with 1000 arms.

After the performance of the Maha Raas, all the women who took part in the dance will be gifted with Gita book, according to the local website.

Meanwhile, the whole world is preparing for the Christmas celebration to be held on Sunday. Several parts of India are witnessing the high festive spirit of Christmas which is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

