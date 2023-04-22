Threat letter against PM Narendra Modi's visit puts Kerala on high alert1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- The letter, which included the sender's name and other information, warned of a suicide attack during Modi's planned visit to Kochi on April 24.
Kerala has been put on high alert following the receipt of a threatening letter at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office regarding the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
