Kerala has been put on high alert following the receipt of a threatening letter at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office regarding the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

The letter, which included the sender's name and other information, warned of a suicide attack during Modi's planned visit to Kochi on April 24.

Although the police have identified the individual named in the threatening letter, he denies any involvement and claims that his opponents have used his name to falsely implicate him. Despite this, security measures have been heightened and central investigative agencies are seeking further information.

A letter containing security protocols from the Additional Director General of Police was leaked to the media. The leaked document outlined various serious threats, including one from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

M Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs from Kerala, expressed concern over the security breach and referred to it as a significant failure on the part of the state police.

Modi is scheduled to visit Kochi on April 24 and Thiruvananthapuram the next day to inaugurate Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express.

"Prime Minister's visit to Kerala will give impetus to the state's development. There is a great expectation among the people of Kerala for this visit. PM Modi will hold a road show. People will come voluntarily to receive him. 'Yuvam' will be the conference that would mark the beginning of Kerala's political change. The youth who want the development of Kerala beyond party politics will participate in this," he said at a press conference.