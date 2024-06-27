Threat mail to Mukesh Ambani: Mumbai crime branch files chargesheet against 2 college students

  • Rajveer Jagatsingh Khant (20) and Ganesh R Vanparthi (19) were arrested from Gujarat and Telangana, respectively, in November last year.

Livemint
Updated02:54 PM IST
Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani.
Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani.(PTI)

The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against Rajveer Jagatsingh Khant (20) and Ganesh R Vanparthi (19) – the two college students who had sent threat emails to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani demanding a huge sum.

Khant and Vanarthi were arrested from Gujarat and Telangana, respectively, in November last year.

The accused had sent separate threat emails demanding 20 crore, then 400 crore and 500 crore.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation goes viral | Watch

At the time of arrest, Khant, the son of a Gujarat police head constable, was studying in his third-year of commerce in Gujarat's Kalol. The accused, who is also a tech-savvy internet enthusiast, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

"Catch Me If You Can," said Khant, challenging the authorities in one of his emails sent from virtual private networks (VPNs) to hide his locations.

For one of his email accounts, he had used 'Shadab Khan' name after watching a cricket World Cup match.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding: Mukesh Ambani extends invite to Eknath Shinde

Whereas, Vanaparthi is a computer science student from Warangal.

The police submitted the chargesheet against the accused for extortion, criminal intimidation and destruction of evidence under the IPC, as well as relevant sections of the IT Act, reported TOI.

Khant sent five emails to Ambani between 27 October and 1 November 2023, with escalating demands ranging from 20 crore to 400 crore. Vanaparthi, acting independently, sent a single email to Ambani on 1 November, demanding 500 crore, reported Hindustan Times, citing a chargesheet.

Vanaparthi, acting independently, sent a single email to Ambani on 1 November, demanding 500 crore.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani deepfake video leads Mumbai woman lose ₹7 lakh in share market s

Although both the threats were sent separately, since they both had a common target, cops clubbed the investigations and submitted the chargesheet, TOI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Before their arrest, both Khant and Vanaparthi had already deleted all items from the outbox.

The accused had used Mailfence and ProtonMail, which provide secure and private email services.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaThreat mail to Mukesh Ambani: Mumbai crime branch files chargesheet against 2 college students

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:10 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:10 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.45
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.4 (-0.78%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:10 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

2,005.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
168.1 (9.15%)

Macrotech Developers

1,551.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
117.55 (8.2%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,397.90
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
316.9 (7.77%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

785.90
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
56.55 (7.75%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue