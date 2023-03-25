Delhi Police has received an audio recording from an unknown number that says that the Indian Flag will be replaced with a Khaistan banner during thre important Group of 20 meeting to be held at Pragati Maidan in September.

A report by news agency ANI suggests that Delhi Police has started an investigation into the audio recording.

The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the police station at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The audio recording was reportedly received by a passenger flying into the national capital.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)