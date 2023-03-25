Threat to Indian flag from Khalistan banner during G20 meet? Delhi Police starts probe1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:54 PM IST
The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner.
Delhi Police has received an audio recording from an unknown number that says that the Indian Flag will be replaced with a Khaistan banner during thre important Group of 20 meeting to be held at Pragati Maidan in September.
