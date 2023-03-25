Home / News / India /  Threat to Indian flag from Khalistan banner during G20 meet? Delhi Police starts probe
Back

Threat to Indian flag from Khalistan banner during G20 meet? Delhi Police starts probe

1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:54 PM IST Livemint
The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner. (Bloomberg)Premium
The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner. (Bloomberg)

The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner.

Delhi Police has received an audio recording from an unknown number that says that the Indian Flag will be replaced with a Khaistan banner during thre important Group of 20 meeting to be held at Pragati Maidan in September. 

A report by news agency ANI suggests that Delhi Police has started an investigation into the audio recording. 

The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the police station at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.  The audio recording was reportedly received by a passenger flying into the national capital.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout