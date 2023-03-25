Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Threat to Indian flag from Khalistan banner during G20 meet? Delhi Police starts probe

Threat to Indian flag from Khalistan banner during G20 meet? Delhi Police starts probe

1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Livemint
The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner.

Delhi Police has received an audio recording from an unknown number that says that the Indian Flag will be replaced with a Khaistan banner during thre important Group of 20 meeting to be held at Pragati Maidan in September. 

A report by news agency ANI suggests that Delhi Police has started an investigation into the audio recording. 

The audio warns of removing the Indian National Flag from Delhi's Pragati Maidan - which is to host a high-profile G20 meeting in September - and replaced with a Khalistan banner.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the police station at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.  The audio recording was reportedly received by a passenger flying into the national capital.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

