’Threat to internal security of country’ Modi govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

  • Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Government notification further said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation. (Image for representational purpose)
Government notification further said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation. (Image for representational purpose)

The Narendra Modi-led government at Centre on Thursday banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), saying the organisation aims to establish an Islamic state and a caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and terrorist activities.

“Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) is an organisation which aims to establish an Islamic state and a Caliphate globally, including in India by overthrowing democratically elected Governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country,” reads the Union Home Ministry notification.

The notification further said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

In a post on X, the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'."

"The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist," the home minister's office said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Threat to internal security of country’ Modi govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.