Business News/ News / India/  'Threat to internal security of country' Modi govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

'Threat to internal security of country' Modi govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

Livemint

  • Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

Government notification further said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation. (Image for representational purpose)

The Narendra Modi-led government at Centre on Thursday banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), saying the organisation aims to establish an Islamic state and a caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and terrorist activities.

“Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) is an organisation which aims to establish an Islamic state and a Caliphate globally, including in India by overthrowing democratically elected Governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country," reads the Union Home Ministry notification.

The notification further said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

In a post on X, the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'."

"The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist," the home minister's office said.

