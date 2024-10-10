The Narendra Modi-led government at Centre on Thursday banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), saying the organisation aims to establish an Islamic state and a caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and terrorist activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) is an organisation which aims to establish an Islamic state and a Caliphate globally, including in India by overthrowing democratically elected Governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country," reads the Union Home Ministry notification.

The notification further said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

In a post on X, the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'."