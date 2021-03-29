This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was refused a passport after J-K police opposed the issuance citing an "adverse report" against her.
Mufti took to Twitter to share the official notice and wrote: "Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID's report citing it as 'detrimental to the security of India."
Mehbooba’s counsel submitted that according to instructions issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the passport of an individual is to be issued within 30 days but in the instant case, despite lapse of three months, passport has not been issued to the petitioner due to the pending police verification.
She is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Mufti was placed under detention along with several political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, 2019, when the Centre scrapped the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into Union territories.