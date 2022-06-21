Threat to Maharashtra government: Are ‘unreachable’ MLAs joining BJP?

On the back of reports of missing MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister has called for an urgent party meeting and asked all MLAs to remain present. However, it's being reported that Thackeray loyalist turned rebel Eknath Shinde will be addressing a press conference in Surat today noon. Shinde has been an old Shiv Sena loyalist and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region. However, sources said Shinde has been feeling sidelined since the formation of the MVA government. His son Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

