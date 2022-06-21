Threat to Maharashtra government: Are ‘unreachable’ MLAs joining BJP?2 min read . 12:08 PM IST
- Uddhav Thackeray government is under threat after its MLAs went ‘unreachable’ with reports suggesting that they may join BJP in Surat.
Political crisis is escalating in the state of Maharashtra with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government under threat after its senior Minister Eknath Shinde and reportedly over 15 other Shiv Sena MLAs have gone incommunicado. Media reports suggest the rebel MLAs are camping at the Le Meridien Hotel in Surat. Reportedly the rebel Shiv Sena leaders may join BJP.
"Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed.
On the back of reports of missing MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister has called for an urgent party meeting and asked all MLAs to remain present. However, it's being reported that Thackeray loyalist turned rebel Eknath Shinde will be addressing a press conference in Surat today noon. Shinde has been an old Shiv Sena loyalist and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region. However, sources said Shinde has been feeling sidelined since the formation of the MVA government. His son Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.
Asked about Shinde being "unreachable", former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane, who jumped to BJP's wagon and is now a Union Minister in the Modi government, said, "No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable."
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has hinted at endgame for the Thackeray government, he tweeted, "Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad election results - Shiv Sena (Mafia Sena) got 52 votes. 12 MLA's revolted (55 Shiv Sena 9 supporters = 64) Uddhav Thackeray's Mafia Sarkar's count down started."
BJP's winning candidate claimed that cross-voting happened among members of Shiv Sena and Congress. "We are very happy. Maharashtra has shown faith in the BJP. Cross-voting happened among members of Shiv Sena and Congress. Otherwise, we would not have received so many votes. BJP will get more victory and received 134 votes," said BJP leader Pravin Darekar.
The BJP has 106 MLAs, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 53 and Congress has 44 MLAs. A total of 285 members cast their votes in the MLC polls.
Former Home Ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, who are in judicial custody in money-laundering cases were not allowed to vote.
