'Threatened, abused': India after High Commissioner stopped from entering Gurdwara
A statement from High Commission of India in London said the extremists threatened and abused the senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of the Scottish Parliament
A day after India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from entering a Gurudwara in Glasgow, the High Commission of India in London released a statement explaining the incident in detail. The statement mentioned three people from areas outside Scotland disrupted a planned event organized by the Gurudwara committee of the community. It also added that one of the extremists attempted to violently force open the High Commissioner's car door.