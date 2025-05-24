‘Threatens future of international students’: Raghav Chadha backs Harvard University after Trump's foreign students ban

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson and Member of Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha, on Friday, 23 May 2025, showed his support for Harvard University, calling out US President Donald Trump's move to revoke the university's authority to sponsor US Visas for international students as a threat to international students.

In his post, the 36-year-old Rajya Sabha member showed support for Harvard University against Donald Trump's stance, though the US government has revoked Harvard's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

Chadha said that he stands with all the international students whose “dreams and futures are under threat” over the federal government directive. He also said that they should defend academic freedom and foster global collaboration.

“President Trump’s recent move threatens the dreams and futures of international students at Harvard and beyond. As a proud member of the Harvard community, I wear my colours to show support for inclusion and academic freedom. I stand with @Harvard and all international students whose dreams and futures are under threat. We must defend academic freedom and global collaboration,” said MP Chadha in his post on the social media platform X.

Harvard's Stance According to an official e-mail shared by Raghav Chadha, Harvard reached out to all its community members and alumni informing them about the federal government's decision.

“The federal government announced that it has revoked Harvard's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) and stripped the University of its authority to sponsor F and J visas for international students and scholars for the 2025-26 academic year,” said Harvard in the email.

As per the post, Harvard said that the US federal government claims the directive was imposed after Harvard allegedly failed to comply with the Department of Homeland Security's request for information.

“Harvard did respond to the Department's requests as required by law,” they said in the email, shared in the social media post.

The Massachusetts-based, world-famous Harvard University condemned Donald Trump's move and said that the university has filed a complaint and a motion for a temporary restraining order.