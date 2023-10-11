comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 15:29:45
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 951.65 0.07%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,493.65 -0.09%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.95 -0.24%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 954.75 0.64%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,345 1.58%
Business News/ News / India/  Three bogies of North East Express derail near Buxar in Bihar
Back Back

Three bogies of North East Express derail near Buxar in Bihar

 Livemint

The Indian Railways Wednesday said three coaches of 12506 Down North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar earlier today

Passengers and locals at the site of the accident after three bogies of North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district (Photo: PTI)Premium
Passengers and locals at the site of the accident after three bogies of North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district (Photo: PTI)

The Indian Railways Wednesday said several coaches of 12506 Down North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar' Buxar district earlier today.

The 12506 Down North East Express, which departed from Anand Vihar in Delhi at 7:45 am, was on its way to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati.

More details are awaited.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App