Three bogies of North East Express derail near Buxar in Bihar

Livemint

Passengers and locals at the site of the accident after three bogies of North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district

The Indian Railways Wednesday said several coaches of 12506 Down North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar' Buxar district earlier today.

The 12506 Down North East Express, which departed from Anand Vihar in Delhi at 7:45 am, was on its way to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati.

More details are awaited.

Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:30 PM IST
